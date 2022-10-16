WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma.

According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an accident on N 2720 Road west of Comanche in Stephens County.

Garcia III

According to the affidavit for arrest, OHP was dispatched to the scene of a fatal collision. They discovered a 2007 Chevy Silverado, driven by Jose Garcia III, lost control, left the roadway, and rolled twice. Both Jose and his wife, Jayme Garcia, 36, of Comanche were ejected. Jayme was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jose was transported by Survival Flight to Duncan Regional Hospital where he left against medical advice.

According to the affidavit, Jose told the investigators he and Jayme had been having marital problems and were out driving around. They were heading home when Jose said he lost control, possibly from a mechanical problem and crashed. He said Jayme could have reached over and grabbed the steering wheel and said a deer ran out as well.

The airbag control module in the Silverado showed the vehicle was traveling near 66-67 MPH when the accident happened. When asked if he had taken any illegal drugs, such as methamphetamine, Jose said, “Not that I know of.”

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Forensic Lab report showed Jose tested positive for methamphetamine and codeine at the time of the accident.

The Stephens County District Court issued an arrest warrant. He is charged with Manslaughter and Possession of a Dangerous Drug. His bond was set at $52,500 by a judge. He also had a warrant for speeding in a school zone issued by Wichita Falls Police in October 2010.