OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Olney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two men on separate assault charges.

The first man they’re looking for is Felisiano “Felix” Villalpando Jr. III. Villalpando is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.

Villalpando is 5’6″ and weighs around 200 pounds.

His warrants are a first-degree felony for burglary of a habitation with intent and a third-degree felony for aggravated assault on an elderly or disabled person.

Olney PD is also looking for Derrick Rockenbaugh. Rockenbaugh is described as a 6’1″ 170-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Rockenbaugh is wanted on a second-degree felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information about either of these two men or know their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Olney Police at (940) 276-2013.