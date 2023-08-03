WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police found a bloody knife and hatchet in a motel room after they responded to a report of two men fighting in a room at the Wayfarer Motel Wednesday.

The alleged attack happened sometime after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Police also found a male covered with blood on his face, arms and shirt and another male, later identified as Scott Crawford, standing in the doorway of a room, bleeding from a wound to his head.

They found the knife and hatchet on a table inside and puddles of blood on the floor.

The victim said he had been asked by an occupant of the room to move Crawford’s things out, and when Crawford arrived he pushed his way in. The victim said Crawford forced him to the floor, grabbed the knife and began stabbing him.

Police said the victim had stab wounds on his arms and a deep wound in the face.

As the stabbing continued, the victim said he was able to grab the hatchet, hit Crawford in the head and get away.

During the assault, a woman, who was present during the alleged attack, told police she ran and locked herself in the bathroom and heard Crawford tell the victim, “You’re dead meat. I’m going to kill you.” She then ran out of the room to get help.

Another witness told police he heard Crawford say that he had a knife to the man’s throat and if anyone came in, he would kill him.

Crawford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He has a previous conviction for burglary.