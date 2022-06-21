WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead Tuesday morning after a shooting at Scotland City Park.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 300 block of Central Freeway at Scotland City Park around 8:30 a.m. to what was a reported shooting at the time.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with WFPD was at the scene and confirmed the deceased person was a white male in his late 20s.

Eipper also confirmed that the suspect of the shooting is being detained at this time.

WFPD has closed off all entrances and exits to Scotland City Park along with some nearby streets.

According to a witness on the scene who is a resident of the Scotland Park area, the area is very family-friendly and nothing like this ever happens.