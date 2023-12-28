WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One has been jailed after allegedly starting a structure fire on Thursday morning, December 28.

At 11:37 a.m. on Thursday, Wichita Falls Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of 13th Street for a possible structure fire, according to Lieutenant Jody Ashlock.

The building, which is a single-story brick office building with separate suites, was reportedly smoking amid a blaze from the southeast corner of the structure. According to Ashlock, the flames were extinguished within 10 minutes.

The surrounding area was reportedly littered with cardboard, styrofoam, paper products and other trashed items, used as fuel for the fire.

While the structure is vacant, fire crews reported that it is being used as an area for vagrants to camp behind the bushes around the exterior wall.

According to Ashlock, there was a man on scene whom witnesses identified as the person who started the fire, and he was also witnessed leaving the scene. He was arrested by WFFD Fire Marshals and transported to the Wichita County Jail by WFPD.

The blaze reportedly damaged the exterior wall and windows of the building and caused approximately $50,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

Courtesy Curtis Jackson

