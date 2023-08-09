WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police filed charges on a suspect who was reportedly stabbed in self defense by the victim as the suspect and several other armed men forced their way into an apartment in May.

Ashton Beamon is charged with burglary in connection to the May 31 incident at The Reserves at Maplewood.

Police said they found Beamon at the hospital receiving treatment for a stab wound after the incident was reported.

On Wednesday, May 31, police responded to the apartment where a man said he had just returned with food when someone began kicking on the door.

A female resident barricaded herself in a room, and the man got a knife for protection. He started to open the door and said he saw two guns pointed at him as four to five men in masks forced their way in.

He said he ducked and stabbed at them and ran out for help.

The female resident said the masked intruders with guns went through all the drawers in the apartment, and when she came out, the intruders had left and she saw a white vehicle in the parking lot with an occupant she recognized.

Police found drops of blood on the bathroom door, a towel and also on a knife.

They said doorbell camera video showed Beamon and another black male leaving, and Beamon’s left arm was covered in blood.

Police said he went to the hospital in a white Toyota 4Runner and had a bloody towel identical to the ones found on the scene.

Officers said he first denied being at the apartment but then admitted he was there, but he was not cooperative and did not identify any other suspects.

Police said they also found a mask in the vehicle which appeared to have blood on it.