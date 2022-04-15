WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One trial is set for one of the three defendants in the alleged murder of a man at a Wichita Falls bar, but his attorney has filed a motion for a continuance.

Rosendo Espino, like the other defendants, is out on bond awaiting trial for the murder of 39-year-old Evan Aleman Dec. 28, 2020, outside O’Brien’s Sports Pub on North Scott.

His jury trial is now set for May 16, but his attorney has requested a delay due to DNA evidence analysis not being completed yet at the DPS lab.

It was sent in soon after the charges were filed, and officials have been told it will be finished in time for the trial, but the defense asked for the delay in case it comes in shortly before trial date.

The other two defendants, Jorge Soto and James “Hollywood” Henderson are awaiting trial dates, and Soto has a pre-trial hearing set for April 25.

The district attorney has notified the defendants’ attorneys that no plea deals are on the table.

Espino was the last of the three to get out of jail on a lower bond. He also had a parole violation charge and was released on Jan. 5.

The defendants are charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Aleman was stabbed in a brawl in the parking lot, and another man was also beaten and stabbed.