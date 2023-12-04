WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop landed two in jail for alleged delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Melanie Roberts and Rey Barrera – both from the Houston area – were arrested on charges of alleged delivery of drug paraphernalia.

According to the arrest reports, just before 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, police stopped a Ram Pickup in the 1100 block of Central Freeway for speeding. The officer smelled the strong odor of unburnt marijuana and found more than one hundred unused vape pens and cartridges in the backseat.

This picture from a passerby shows the boxes unloaded from the truck.

A search of the truck found empty packages from individual vape cartridges. They also found packaging for vape cartridges with marijuana leaves printed on them, indicating they may or will contain THC, Tetrahydrocannabinol, the ingredient in marijuana that produces a high in users.

The bed of the truck was also full of the same packaging material.

Roberts told police she and Barrera were paid to go to California to pick up the packaging, but she wouldn’t say how much.

She said they were transporting the packages to a smoke shop in Houston.

Police also found a glass container with a flavored liquid inside which can be mixed with THC oil and put in unused vape cartridges. Both were freed after their bonds were set at $2,000 each.