WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man and woman are behind bars after police said they found their four children running around outside naked.

According to the arrest affidavits, in September 2023 officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of East Central Freeway to check welfare on four children between the ages of 1 and 5 seem playing outside. Numerous upset callers and family members told them the children were constantly left unsupervised.

Officers found the kids’ parents, Brittany Keene and Lee Hunt, both naked on a pullout bed in an apartment sleeping. Neither knew their children were outside. The officers noticed a cut above one of the children’s eye that appeared to be fresh and in need of stitches. Keene said the child must have fallen before she woke up. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Child Protective Service removed all four kids from the home and tested them for drugs. All four tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. Keane and Hunt also tested positive for the same narcotics.

Warrants were issued. Both were arrested on Sunday, Nov. 26. They are charged with 4 counts of abandoning/endangering a child.

Their bonds are set at $40,000 each.