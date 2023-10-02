WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Convicted serial rapist Michael Gowan is set for his first parole review this Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Gowan was sentenced to two life sentences plus a total of 290 years for 14 other charges. Those sentences ran concurrently.

Former Wichita County District Attorney Barry Macha said he remembers this case since listening to the first victim 30 years ago.

It’s been nearly 30 years since his first conviction.

“You’re looking at a man that is convicted, 16-time convicted felon,” Macha said.

Now, serial rapist Michael Gowan is set for his first parole review.

“My thoughts go out to the victims and their families and their safety and continued safety and the public at large,” Macha said. “And that’s why, given his past conduct, he is a 16-time convicted felon, he should stay in prison.”

Macha said he recalls the case since the beginning and everything in between.

Gowan’s motion after motion for a new attorney and DNA tests done on hairs from crime scenes. Tests that weren’t available in the ’90s.

“Multiple attorneys, court-appointed attorneys, many of the attorneys resigned over conflicts of interest with him, he’s absolutely used the court system,” Macha said. “He has requested and received additional testing. Unfortunately, that testing did not help him.”

Multiple victims have come together to protest the review stating the pain and trauma are still felt today.

“This man was an extremely violent and brutal and vicious man,” an anonymous victim said.

The facts and circumstances are well documented. They speak for themselves.”

With facts and the review process, the parole board now has a decision to make.

Last week we brought you a story of one of the victims speaking out against Gowan’s review. Macha said he has nothing but admiration for the courage to step forward.

We reached out to one of Gowan’s attorneys, Bob Estrada, for comment. He said in a phone call, “The parole system was established for a reason and just because someone is eligible, doesn’t mean they will actually make parole.”