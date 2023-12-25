WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— An unknown victim was shot early on Christmas morning by an unidentified person.

Allegedly around 3:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 25, officers went to the Stripes, on 4018 Burkburnett Road, for a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

The alleged victim walked into the store after being shot and didn’t say anything but the clerk saw the victim’s injuries and called 9-1-1. Police looked for a vehicle that might have dropped him off. He was not cooperating with officers at the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.