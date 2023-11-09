WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who kicked a security guard in the face and hit her mother in the emergency room has pleaded guilty to her two charges.

Hannah Paschall-Wolfe of Petrolia was sentenced to five years probation and 160 hours of community service for assault of a public servant and ten days in jail for family violence assault.

Officers were dispatched to the United Regional emergency room on September 14, 2022.

The victim told officers that she came to the hospital to pick up Paschall-Wolfe. She said when she entered the room, her phone went off, and Paschall-Wolfe attacked her. She said all she remembers is Paschall-Wolfe pulling her hair and yanking her down.

Staff members said they heard the disturbance, and when they entered the room, they said Paschall-Wolfe was kicking and punching the victim. The victim ended up receiving care in the hospital.

When a security guard tried to speak to Paschall-Wolfe, the officer said he could smell the strong odor of alcohol on her person.

The officer said when Paschall-Wolfe was being prepared for discharge, she attempted to rip her IV out.

According to authorities, while the officer attempted to keep Paschall-Wolfe still, she kicked another security guard in the face.