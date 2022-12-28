WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies end a second chase with a pit maneuver hours after another high speed chase was brought to an end with spike strips and a pit maneuver on Monday night. The second chase began just after midnight Tuesday morning.

A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle with defective tag lights on Jacksboro Highway and Galveston. He said the vehicle kept going, and he chased it on East Scott, onto Rosewood, east on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., back to East Scott to Old Windthorst Road, south to Hatton Road and then west, where he was finally stopped with a pit maneuver.

Deputies said the driver refused to identify himself and was identified on the way to be checked at the hospital as Joseph Carrillo, and they also learned he had a warrant for a traffic violation.