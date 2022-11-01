WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With one murder defendant now in prison serving a 50-year sentence, plea deals are now on the table for the remaining three.

The Wichita County District Attorney has sent the plea offers to attorneys for William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn for their charges of the horrific beating murder of Zachary Wood in May at a house on Brown Street. Details of the deals have not been filed yet.

A statement from the district attorney’s office said their office has been in regular contact with the victim’s family on all developments on this case.

Ronnie Lang pleaded guilty on September 2 for 50 years in prison, and he was transferred to the Middleton Unit in Abilene on October 21.

Bell had his $1 million bond lowered to $200,000 and is now out on bond. Collier and Esselborn were also granted lower bonds but remain behind bars.

Police say one defendant told them Wood was assaulted by Lang and Bell with a bat and hands and feet, and that Bell said Lang was the one who used the bat.