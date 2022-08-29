WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls plumber is behind bars after allegedly entering and burglarizing a home and then went to a local bar where he fired a rifle inside of his work vehicle.

Jacob Aaron Livingston was arrested on August 28, 2022, at The Water Hole. According to the arrest affidavit, Livingston first went to an apartment in the 4800 block of Brookdale Dr. in Wichita Falls at 6:53 p.m. and entered an unlocked apartment.

Jacob Livingston Wichita County Jail mugshot

The victim knew Livingston but did not give him permission to enter the apartment. Once inside the apartment, Livingston grabbed the victim’s cell phone from the victim’s back pocket and attempted to “snap it in half”. When the victim showed police the phone, the officer said that it appeared to be completely destroyed and unusable.

After Livingston broke the phone, the victim said he left the apartment in his “Jacob Livingston Plumbing” van.

Shortly after leaving the call, officers were called out to the Water Hole, located at 1415 Iowa Park Road at 7:56 p.m. for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived at the Water Hole, they saw a white van with “Jacob Livingston Plumbing” on the side of it. They also saw a man standing on an “AR-15 style rifle” waving them into the parking lot. When officers got out of their vehicles and approached the van they saw that a witness had Livingston in a chokehold.

Officers said that when they spoke to two witnesses who work at the Water Hole, they said that Livingston had come into the bar and was acting “weird”. He started grabbing one of the bartenders in a provocative manner and then was asked to tab out and leave.

As Livingston was being escorted out of the bar he turned and grabbed one of the bouncers by the neck and was then placed in a choke hold by a different bouncer and was told to leave. The two bouncers followed Livingston to his van when Livingston opened the driver’s door and took out his rifle.

One of the bouncers said he then rushed Livingston and shoved him and both he and Livingston went inside the van and Livingston began firing his rifle. While this was happening the other bouncer ran around to the passenger’s side of the van and opened the door where he was able to grab the gun by the barrel and pull it from Livingston as he was still firing.

The officers said that they saw several exit holes throughout the van and that three of the bullet holes were in the direction of the bar. The officers also said that the van was parked about five feet from the wall of the bar while all of this happened.

When officers spoke to Livingston he claimed someone punched him so he grabbed the gun and it went off.

The two bouncers told officers that they believed that Livingston was going to shoot them and then go into the bar and shoot everyone inside.

Livingston was placed under arrest and taken to Wichita County Jail. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm and burglary of a habitation. He has a history of arrests that include evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.