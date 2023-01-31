WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police.

Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records.

Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged incident back in November.

On Nov. 6, 2022, officers responded to Walgreens at 1701 9th. Employees said Ruiz came in and asked for compressed air cans and when the clerk declined, Ruiz became upset and began shaking and pulling on a shelf until it came down and was destroyed. The replacement cost was set at $4,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The clerk said Ruiz then went behind the counter and took three cans of compressed air and left.

Employees told police Ruiz was a regular customer who always purchased compressed air. Employees called police again in December and said Ruiz had been back trying to buy 7 more cans.