Melvin Young was booked into jail on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Wichita Co. Jail Mugshot)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police nabbed a burglary suspect they said was in the act of taking steaks from a popular local restaurant early Tuesday morning, July 18.

Melvin Earl Young is charged with burglary of a building, and his bond was set at $20,000 by Justice of the Peace Robert Woodruff.

Police responded to a report of a person inside McBride’s Steakhouse on Scott around 4 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the front door was unlocked, and they heard noise near the kitchen.

When they went in to check, they said a man wearing black latex gloves was standing at a refrigerator. He dropped a backpack, and officers said they found an ID card identifying him as Melvin Young.

Police said he told them he was the only one in the building.

Officers said there were several strip steaks and one ribeye slab in the backpack, and three filets were placed on a table.

Also, they said they found several bottles of liquor in a plastic bag, and the door to the liquor closet was damaged. A baseball bat was found near the door.

A restaurant representative told police the floor safe appeared to have been tampered with but not opened.

Records show Young was convicted of theft in 1986.