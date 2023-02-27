WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with 27 prior arrests, including last May when Wichita Falls police arrested him after a lengthy standoff, has been arrested for allegedly kicking in the door of a man’s house to get a drink of milk.

Raymond Figueroa is charged with burglary of a habitation, according to records.

According to an affidavit, when police arrived at the reported burglary in the 1300 block of N. 5th just before 3 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, they said Figueroa was coming out the front door and when they confronted him, they said he told them “I was just trying to get some [expletive] milk.”

The resident told police he was leaving his home earlier when Figueroa came up to him and asked for a cigarette. He said he refused to give him one and told him to leave his property. He said Figueroa began to leave and the resident left in his vehicle then decided to drive back by to make sure Figueroa had left.

He said when he did, he saw his front door was wide open and Figueroa was in the living room so he called police. Police said the front door was broken into multiple pieces and there was a two-thirds full half-gallon container of milk on a coffee table.

The resident said the milk had been in the fridge, unopened.

Police said surveillance video confirmed the resident’s account and showed Figueroa leaving, then coming back and kicking the door in.

An officer said when he tried to read Figueroa his rights, Figueroa began screaming and cursing at officers.

Jail records show Figueroa has 28 arrests, including three for terroristic threats and three for assault.

Last May he was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff at a home on Fillmore with Wichita Falls PD SWAT officers who finally breached the door and took him out. Officers said it started when Figueroa threatened a family member in a dispute over rent.

Figueroa was arrested in June 2018 after allegedly kicking his girlfriend in the head multiple times.