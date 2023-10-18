WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man convicted of past burglaries at Wichita Falls self-storage units was arrested on a new charge at one of the same storage companies of his previous burglaries in 2021.

Justin Peoples is jailed on $20,000 bond for an alleged burglary at a storage center on Barnett Road late last month.

The victim reported the lock to her unit was cut off and numerous items were taken, including storage totes full of action figures, Halloween costumes, and toys–12 totes in all.

She told police she found some of the items were for sale on eBay by a person named Peoples_ J, and she suspected him to be Justin Dean Peoples because of his previous burglaries. Police said the posted photos of the items had the same package creases and “Dirt Cheap” stickers as the photographs from the victim.

Police said Peoples has five arrests and four convictions for burglary of a building and three convictions for theft.

In previous arrests, police said Peoples rented storage units and then entered the storage facilities to pick or cut locks of other units. They said in February 2021 they found 15 units had locks cut at one facility.

A month later, they were called to another facility about a man with his vehicle at someone’s unit with the trunk open.

When confronted by police and asked to show the key to the unit, they said Peoples told them he was getting some tools from his uncle’s storage unit, but the uncle was out of town and he didn’t have the key, so he was picking the lock. He said he learned how to pick locks on a YouTube video.

Police said Peoples had two lock picks and a ground-down Allen wrench in his pocket. A search of People’s car turned up bank cards and other items stolen from units on Seymour Highway.

They said video surveillance showed Peoples inside the facility going from unit to unit and picking locks.

Police said they also confirmed Peoples selling a stolen bicycle worth $2,400 at a pawn shop the same day it was stolen.

Peoples was sentenced to 16 months in jail for his previous burglary convictions and also for fraudulent possession of financial cards.