WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested an accused counterfeiter after they said he went from one Walmart to another on New Year’s Eve trying unsuccessfully to pass fake $100 bills.

Damarco Hudson, 26, of Lancaster, Texas, was charged with tampering with evidence and forgery of currency after police said they found a bag full of fake $100s in a trash can near one of the Walmarts.

He posted his $20,000 bonds and was released, but he also filed a declaration of indigency for a court-appointed attorney.

Police responded to Walmart on Central Freeway just after 5 p.m. when employees reported a Black male was trying to buy items with fake $100 bills.

While en route, police were alerted that the suspect had left and was seen by the Murphy’s gas station before getting onto Central Freeway southbound, where police spotted his car and stopped it. They contacted other Walmarts and learned he had been there.

The manager of the Walmart on Lawrence Road said he had been in there earlier trying to buy a vacuum and blower with fake bills. They said after an employee alerted a manager, he left.

Police viewed surveillance video from the Central Freeway Walmart and said it showed Hudson pulling into the gas station and quickly getting out of his vehicle and tossing a bag into a trash can.

After searching the trash can, they said they found the bag, which was full of fake $100 bills and items used to make counterfeit bills.

Police believe Hudson was aware they were looking for him and had decided to dispose of the evidence. When questioned, they said Hudson would not give many details but admitted the bag of money was his, but he did not know where it came from.

Police said the bills did not have any security features of authentic bills and were printed on cheap paper, and some bills shared the same serial numbers.