WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After utilizing GPS tracking and surveillance by officers and video, police arrest a man they suspect of stealing or attempting to steal numerous trailers and other property in Wichita Falls.

William Burns is jailed with no bond for parole violation and $35,000 bond for theft according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police say on June 1, a trailer valued at $7,500 that was loaded with metal stud scraps was stolen from a demolition site in the 700 block of Scott.

Police say they were already utilizing surveillance to monitor the activities of Burns because he was suspected in other trailer thefts and they observed him the day of the theft in his pickup pulling a trailer loaded with metal studs. They followed him to a scrap metal yard on Sheppard Access, where they say he sold the scrap metal studs.

They then checked the GPS data and it showed he had been at the site on Scott at the time of the trailer theft.

They located the contractor of the demolition project and obtained surveillance video showing Burns’ in his truck at the site, wearing the same hat and shirt as he had on at the scrap yard, and also wearing a sling on his left arm in both videos.

Officers served a search warrant on Burns’ home a few days later and say they recovered the trailer and a receipt from the scrap metal yard.

Records show Burns has 23 prior arrests and his convictions include three for theft.