WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 17-year-old girl is in jail after police said she assaulted another 17-year-old student who was eight months pregnant by throwing her to the ground and then stomping on her multiple times in the head and stomach.

Jade Bundy is jailed on a $20,000 bond on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.

Police said they responded to Wichita Falls High School on September 20, 2023, and found the victim in the school office. She said she was eight months pregnant and that Bundy was the girlfriend of the father of her baby and was aware she was pregnant with his baby.

The victim said she was standing near the WFHS tennis courts waiting for her ride home from school when Bundy came up to her and immediately began hitting, kicking and stomping her.

Police said they obtained two videos recording the assault which showed Bundy come up and begin punching the victim multiple times then throwing her to the ground with the victim falling on her stomach. They said Bundy then began stomping and kicking the victim in the head and stomach multiple times.

Police said the victim complained of pain to her face and stomach, and there was redness and swelling on her face and stomach.