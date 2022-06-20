WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with three previous convictions for theft gets a new charge when police say her plan of a fast flight was foiled outside Dillard’s during a shoplifting attempt.

Christina Jo Donges posted her bail Sunday after being arrested Saturday afternoon, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

An off-duty officer who was working security at Dillard’s had Donges detained in the parking lot when police arrived.

The officer said Donges had come into the store earlier Saturday and picked out numerous articles of clothing, then put them near the south exit of the store, and left.

Security staff observed her return sometime later and watched her go to where the items were placed, then gather them all up and fled out the door toward a waiting truck. They say she threw all the items into the bed of the getaway truck and jumped in the passenger seat.

Security stopped and detained her for police. Value of the clothing was listed at $513.40.

Court records show Donges has three prior convictions of theft and four for drug possession.