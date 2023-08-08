WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said two shoplifters were not satisfied with taking two full grocery carts of stolen items from a Walmart – they went back in and filled two more after unloading the first two.

Jani Holder of Wichita Falls and Jewelicia Simmons of Electra are charged with theft of the Lawrence Road Walmart on Monday, August 7, 2023.

When police arrived, Holder and Simmons had been detained by store security.

Police said surveillance video showed the two leaving with two full carts of items without paying for them, then returning to fill two more carts.

Then, police said they stopped at a checkout to pay for a bag of ice and walked out without paying for the items in the carts.

When stopped the second time, police said Simmons admitted the other items from the first two carts were in her car and gave officers the keys to retrieve them.