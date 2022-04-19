WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is accused of obstructing police who were arresting her child from school for alleged possession of drugs, and threatening to spit in an officer’s food if she saw him in a Wichita Falls chain restaurant.

Tina Louise Delgado, 44, is charged with obstructing an officer and retaliation and bonded out after being booked into jail Tuesday, April 19, according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

WFISD police say on April 6 they had a student under arrest and were taking the student out of Rider High School on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

They say the student was resisting as they were on the sidewalk headed to the patrol car, and the student’s mother, Delgado, and an unknown male confronted them by standing in front of them.

They say the male asked them what they were doing, and one officer told them to get back. One officer pushed the male away and said Delgado advanced on him from the back.

The other officer pushed Delgado away and said a small disturbance ensued but officers say it was defused long enough to get the student into the car to be taken to juvenile detention.

One officer said as he was getting in the car Delgado pointed at him and said he better not come into the restaurant because if he did she was going to spit in his food.

Delgado has 15 arrests and three convictions for DWI, one for theft and one for possession of marijuana.