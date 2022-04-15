WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who earlier this week allegedly pulled a gun on diners in a Wichita Falls Denny’s restaurant is now on the run and on the new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

Timothy Henderson Jr, 35, is wanted after prosecutors filed to revoke probation for a previous conviction according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

The revocation motion was filed in response to the incident at Denny’s at Maurine and Central Freeway on Monday morning.

He is serving three years probation from his conviction last October for continuous violence against a family member.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, April 11, police were called about a man who was pointing a gun at customers in Denny’s.

When police arrived, one of the victims said they had invited a man sitting by himself to join them at their table. She said he joined them and was talking about his wife and kids, then he pulled out a silver handgun and put his finger on the trigger.

She said the man pointed it at them, then asked “Why do you think I have this?”

Another customer went to tell someone to call police.

Police found the suspect, identified as Timothy Henderson, in front of the restaurant and when they tried to detain him, they said he pulled his arm away and began to walk off. An officer grabbed him again and got him on the ground on his back and said he refused to roll over onto his stomach.

Officers rolled him over but said he still refused to put his arms behind his back. After a few more minutes of struggling, officers say they got him into custody.

Police say they found a silver handgun in his shorts’ waistband. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Henderson has previous arrests for resisting arrest and discharging a firearm.

Before he pleaded guilty to family violence he had an emergency protective order filed against him prohibiting him from assaulting, stalking or being within three city blocks of his children’s mother.

In July 2020 police went to a home on Phoenix Drive after a woman called for help.

She had blood on her shirt and told officers Henderson was kicking and hitting her.

Police said the victim told them she has two children with him. Police said Henderson was arrested several months earlier for assaulting the same victim, but she told officers she didn’t want to file charges.

When officers attempted to arrest Henderson, they said he resisted on the way to the car and continued resisting in the car.

Officers said a protective order had also been filed in Clay County against Henderson.