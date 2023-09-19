WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Additional family violence charges were added to two past convictions of a man who police said chased and choked his girlfriend and was then tased when he refused commands to get on the ground.

Keith Manuel Miller, 29, has been charged with assault of a family member and evading arrest.

Police responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Kenley just after 2 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Police said after knocking loudly and shouting for him to open the door, they heard a disturbance inside, so they broke a window to gain entry. A man and woman then came out, and the woman told them she had been assaulted after the two had argued over infidelity issues.

She said he chased her outside, got behind her and began choking her. She alleged he then released her, spit in his hand and slapped her in the face.

Police said Miller denied assaulting the woman and then ran back into the house. After hearing there might be a gun inside the house, police set up a perimeter, then said Miller ran back on the porch, began yelling and ran back inside.

An officer reportedly ran to the porch, looked inside and ordered Miller to stop. When Miller turned to run, the officer reportedly deployed his taser and Miller fell to the floor.

Police said a witness on the scene confirmed what the victim had told them.

Records show Miller has two previous family violence convictions plus another for child endangerment.