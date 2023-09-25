WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A corrections officer at the Allred Unit was arrested after candy he claimed he bought in the prison commissary tested positive for meth.

Gustavo Maldonado has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and is free on a $50,000 bond.

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice officer said Maldonado was reporting for work on September 21, 2023, and while undergoing routine screening, a K9 alerted to narcotics.

A second dog screening was done and also alerted. When questioned, officers said Maldonado denied any knowledge of what caused the alerts.

Officers said he had a bag of multi-colored candy in his possession, and he told them he bought it in the prison commissary, kept it in his vehicle and brought in only what he would eat.

Maldonado was taken to United Regional Hospital for a search warrant and officers said he began acting suspiciously and asked to use the bathroom.

While waiting for an exam, officers said he began crying and was overly concerned about the candy. After X-rays showed negative results, the candy was taken back to the prison for testing which showed a positive result for meth.