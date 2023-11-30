WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man is free on bond after his 7th arrest since his 2017 arrest and later conviction on possession of child pornography charges.

Chad Gifford, 24, posted $175,000 bonds on five possession charges after a new motion to revoke probation was filed.

He pleaded guilty to those charges in January 2018 and was placed on ten year’s probation.

A motion to revoke the probation was filed in 2019 and denied. Another was filed in July 2022 after Gifford admitted viewing pornography multiple times between June and September 2021 on a phone without the required restriction and monitoring program installed. His probation terms were modified after that motion.

The latest motion was filed on November 27 in response to a new arrest in August for criminal trespass at the Pueblo Boxing at Seymour Highway and Loop 11, which had been damaged in the severe windstorm. The five counts of possession of child pornography stem from March 20, 2017, when Gifford was 17.

Crime Stoppers received a tip about a student at Rider High School who had child pornography on his cell phone.

Analysis of Gifford’s phone revealed multiple images and videos, many depicting prepubescent girls aged ten or younger.