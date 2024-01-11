IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday night, January 11, 2024, off U.S. 287.
According to Iowa Park Police Chief Steve Davis, 18-year-old Hayden Garrett Jackson was arrested on evading charges after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase.
Shortly after 8 p.m., an officer attempted to stop an older model Chevy pickup driven by Jackson for a traffic violation. Jackson fled, leading the officer in pursuit eastbound on U.S. 287 toward Wichita Falls.
A Wichita County deputy reportedly utilized spike strips near Wellington Lane, but the vehicle continued east until Jackson drove into a ditch, got out and fled into a heavily wooded area. Texas Parks and Wildlife deployed a drone while deputies and Iowa Park police searched for him.
The search was suspended after authorities identified Jackson as the suspect, and officers then issued a warrant for his arrest.
Jackson turned himself in on Thursday, according to Davis.
He has been charged with evading arrest.
