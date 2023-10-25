WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 54-year-old registered sex offender faces charges after allegedly exposing himself to his 17-year-old girlfriend’s twin brother.

Joseph Fleming is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and possession of marijuana.

Sergeant Eipper said on the evening of October 2, 2023, police were sent to the 1800 block of 7th Street after a parent called to say one of his children had been sexually abused and given drugs by Fleming.

The victim told police Fleming had been dating his twin sister for about a month.

Prior to the pair dating, the victim said Fleming had been coming to their home frequently and had been trying to get the victim to do sexual things to him.

During a forensic interview at Patsy’s House, the victim told investigators the most recent incident was on Friday, October 6 at the victim’s home.

He said he was home alone when Fleming came over.

Another alleged incident happened in the 700 block of Baylor at Fleming’s residence about a month ago.

The victim said he was asked by Fleming to come over and clean his room for money.

According to the victim, both instances involved Fleming exposing himself to the victim and trying to get the victim to perform certain acts.

In 1988, Fleming was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a 19-year-old male and is a lifetime registered sex offender.