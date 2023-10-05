WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 50-year-old Wichita Falls woman with 15 prior theft convictions is now going to a state jail for eight months after pleading guilty to one of her most recent charges.

Marquita Clark’s new conviction is for shoplifting at Academy Sports in July 2020.

According to police, video records show her and a male accomplice as they came in, and Clark filled two white shopping bags full of merchandise and left the store without paying.

They said Clark came back in a minute later with a white Academy shopping bag, and the accomplice filled it with more merchandise and the two left without paying.

The investigating officer shared surveillance photos of the suspects, and another officer identified the two suspects. The investigating officer confirmed the identities with mugshots and other records.

Clark’s pending charge is shoplifting at Walmart on Lawrence Road in December 2020, again with a male accomplice.

Clark has 53 arrests going back to 1990, and her first theft conviction was in 1992.