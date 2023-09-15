WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted repeat shoplifter with dozens of charges filed since 2016 is now going to state jail after she committed still more thefts while placed on probation.

Chelsea Hoyt was placed on 5 years probation less than a year ago for two of her shoplifting cases at Walmart and Market Street. Less than 3 months later, she was arrested for more shoplifting cases.

She also has 4 other cases pending. In addition to committing more crimes, the prosecutor’s motion to revoke also cited her failure to obtain a job, pay her fees and use of meth.

Police said Hoyt and an accomplice have plagued local merchants for years with shoplifting. They say one would often distract employees while the other took items.

Whenever Hoyt was arrested at a Walmart, she usually was charged with criminal trespassing because she has been banned from all Walmarts for years.

In one of her last shoplifting convictions, police said she put steaks from Market Street in a basket, and, when confronted outside, she broke free and ran, then drove off in a white Suburban, which was also seen in surveillance at other stores.