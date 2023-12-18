BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police alleged injuries to a 3-year-old girl initially reported as being caused by a fall from a party bounce house were actually the result of child abuse.

Eric Emro was booked into jail Sunday, December 17, on a charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury.

Burkburnett Police said they received a report of physical abuse from Child Protective Services on Tuesday, November 28. The report said the child’s mother took the child to the hospital for bruising.

The initial report stated the child was at a birthday party and fell off a bounce house, hitting her face on the ground, but also stated the victim told medical staff Emro had hit her on her bottom and her head when he got mad at her.

A Burkburnett police detective obtained the report of the Wichita Falls Police Department’s investigation at the hospital.

It stated the doctor who examined the girl told the officer the girl’s bruising on her bottom was in various stages of healing and showed signs of abuse.

Ultraviolet photos were reported to show deep bruising on the buttocks, and medical records showed the victim had multiple areas of bruising on her buttocks and lower back.

The detective said the girl’s mother said the girl was in Emro’s care from November 23rd through the 26th, and when he brought her home, she saw abrasions and bruises on her face and bottom.

She said Emro’s girlfriend told her the girl fell off an inflatable bounce house at a party in Wichita Falls.

Two interviews with Emro were conducted, and Burkburnett Police said he told them he had spanked the girl up to six times on November 26 because she was misbehaving.

Police said he admitted he may have been excessive with the spanking and that he has anger issues and may have blacked out when he was spanking her.

He also demonstrated the force he used, which the detective said appeared to be excessive for a three-year-old and said Emro agreed it was excessive.

The detective said Emro’s girlfriend also said Emro had spanked the child and agreed that photographs of the injuries indicated the spanking was excessive.