WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was just released from jail after serving his sentences for other rock throwing incidents is back in jail for allegedly breaking more windows in businesses Monday morning.

Rico Martinez is charged with 3 new counts of criminal mischief for windows he allegedly broke in businesses on Jacksboro Highway. He was released from jail Thursday, July 27, after serving a 30 day sentence for using rocks to break windows in a restaurant and church.

Monday morning, July 31, just after 1 a.m., a burglar alarm brought police to the Vapor 100 store at 2320 Jacksboro Highway.

Police found the front window broken and a rock on the ground. Surveillance video showed a man in the parking lot picking up rocks and throwing them at the window.

About an hour later, another burglar alarm went off at Advanced Auto Parts, and police discovered another broken window by a rock. While checking this damage, they also found the glass front door broken in the Pizza Hut next door.

Surveillance video there showed the man picking up around six rocks from the plant bed and throwing them at the door.

Police began searching the area and said they found a man matching the one in the videos walking near United Supermarket on Jacksboro Highway.

Estimated damage of the broken windows and door is almost $9,000.

Martinez’ previous cases for which he served jail time were for throwing rocks to break windows of Don Jose’s restaurant and Floral Heights Church.

He was also arrested after police said they found him carrying a fire hose stolen from Central Fire Station. They said he told them he took the hose because it was talking to him. That charge was later dismissed.