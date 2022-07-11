UPDATED: Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1:45 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who police said shot and killed a homeless man after a confrontation in Scotland Park in June 2022 posted his lowered bond and has been released from jail.

Jason Christopher Myers, 39, of Wichita Falls, posted his newly reduced $100,000 bond and was released from the Wichita County Jail on the morning of Monday, July 11, 2022, according to jail records.

Myers’ bond was originally set at $1 million following his arrest on June 21, 2022.

Myers’ defense attorney Jeff Eaves requested a hearing on the bond amount, which was conducted Friday, July 8, in 30th District Court.

Any restrictions that would be placed on Myers under the reduced bond have not been published for public access, as of the time of publication.

Myers is charged with the murder of Paul Matthew Day, 28, of Orange Grove, Texas.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they were contacted by Myers on the morning of June 21, stating he was attacked by another male and that Myers shot him.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered Day was deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the affidavit, Myers was then transported to WFPD Headquarters, where he agreed to an interview with detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Myers told police his daughter attends daycare at Scotland Park Elementary and that she told him the kids are not allowed to play outside because there was a homeless man in the park.

Myers said he asked Day if there was somewhere else he could go during the daytime. Myers told authorities Day then hit him in the head.

According to police, Myers told them he drew a handgun, and when Day continued to approach him, Myers fired two or three rounds at Day.

Witnesses told police they saw Myers in the days preceding the fatal shooting and thought he was looking for someone.

Additionally, witnesses told authorities they did not see a physical confrontation between Day and Myers prior to the shooting. Police noted Myers did not appear to have any injuries.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information on Myers’ possible new bond conditions.