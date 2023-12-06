WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is being held in the Wichita County Jail after stealing copper wires from a property near China Star Buffet.

At around 2:25 p.m. on December 5, a Wichita Falls Police Department officer reportedly heard loud banging noises on the 1300 block of Kenley Avenue and could see a man standing in front of an electric box, pulling on cables.

The man, later identified as Kenneth Sluder, had multiple aluminum electric wires in the bed of his silver Ford pick-up truck. Police also noted an aluminum piece with copper components in the truck bed.

An officer asked Sluder if the owners hired him to work on the establishment. Sluder said he was just a ‘scrapper,’ which later led to his arrest.

The police contacted the property owners, and they said they had yet to learn who Sluder was and had not hired anyone to work on their property.

Officers also noted that an unknown subject had stolen copper wires from the location earlier that week. Sluder then told officers he made a ‘bad decision’ and had planned on scrapping the aluminum and copper for a profit.

Officials with WFPD said Sluder stole around $20,000 worth of copper and aluminum and is being held on a $10,000 bond.