MONTAGUE CO (KFDX/KJTL) — After one week of testimony the second attempt to try a Dean man for the death of his fiancé’s toddler has ended in another mistrial.

Johsua Fullbright Mugshot

97th District Attorney Casey Hall announced Monday as the state was expected to finish presenting its witnesses in Joshua Fulbright’s murder trial in Montague.

Hall said a personal issue came up with Fulbright’s defense attorney, Mark Barber, that led to the judge declaring a mistrial.

She said her office is working to ensure the case is promptly reset for a third trial, to ensure justice for the victim, two-year-old Scarlette Olivia Newsom who died after being taken off life support after suffering head injuries.

The first trial in 2019 also ended in a mistrial before testimony even began, when attorneys were unable to seat a jury from an 80-person panel in Clay County.

The second trial was moved to Montague County.

The mother of the girl, Sarah Newsom is charged with injury to a child and testified for parts of three days last week.

Fulbright is out on bond and is required to wear an ankle monitor.