WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second suspect has been arrested in a drive-by shooting that left a victim in critical condition just short of a month ago.

Wichita Falls Police said Johnny Campa was the gunman in the shooting on North Sixth on Tuesday, August 29, that was part of a long-standing feud between family members.

The first suspect arrested, Benny Campa, is identified by police as the father of Johnny. An uninjured witness to the shooting identified his cousin Johnny Campa as the person firing the shots as he and the victim stood outside his house.

The witness said a white Chevy pickup with four occupants he recognized drove by once, then they passed a second time with Benny driving and Johnny leaning out a window firing at them.

Police first responded to the emergency room that night where the victim was taken with a critical gunshot wound in the abdomen.

The witness said family members have been feuding for several years and that many other incidents have occurred in the past.

Police said records show numerous reports of incidents between the family members since 2019, including several aggravated assaults.

Benny Campa was in jail on an unrelated charge when he was charged with aggravated assault last week. He bonded out Saturday, September 23.