WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old.

According to a release from the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Gang Task Force and Tactical United served an arrest warrant in the 1600 block of Keeler and arrested 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims.

A bond of $1.5 million has been set.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, June 2, WFPD arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the shooting.

On June 1, WFPD responded were called to 23rd Street and Grace Street about an assault with a weapon.

Police later reported the call as a homicide and a 15-year-old died.

Family identified the victim as Andrew Gable.

Police said Gable was taken from the scene to United Regional where he was pronounced dead.