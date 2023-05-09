WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man authorities say forced his 17-year-old stepdaughter to live in a shed and sexually assaulted her for a year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, and placed on probation.

Michael Polvado was arrested in 2021 for aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, with a punishment of five to 99 years. He pleaded to prohibited sexual conduct, a third-degree felony, with a range of two to 10 years. His 10 year prison sentence was suspended to 10 years probation in the plea.

The then 17-year-old woman said the assaults began in April 2019 and that Polvado told her gang members told him to have sex with her or they would kill her mother.

She said she was assaulted every morning Monday through Friday, and sometimes on weekends for a year in a shed behind Polvado’s house on North Beverly.

The victim showed police texts in which her mother said that the gang had a gun to her head and that Polvado was only trying to protect them. Police interviewed the mother, and said she told them gang members threatened her with guns, but she didn’t know the name of the gang or names of the gang members who came to their house.

Officers said she admitted she never called police or took any measures to protect the family.

When Polvado was questioned, they said he told them he had consensual sex with the victim when she turned 18 because she asked him.