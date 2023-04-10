COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Seymour man is in the Comanche County jail facing charges for the alleged sexual abuse of two young girls.

Arbin Wayne Munchel is charged with three counts of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child. His bonds total $150,000.

A report taken in March 2023 alleges Munchel abused one girl from 2017 to 2022.

During a forensic interview, the 12-year-old victim stated the abuse began when she and her mother lived with Munchel in Lawton and would happen when her mother was at work at night.

She said the assaults continued after they moved when he would come into her room at night and touch her when he thought she was asleep.

After her mother and Munchel divorced, she visited Munchel and his new girlfriend. The girl said he would make her touch him inappropriately and also made her watch pornography on one occasion.

Another report taken in March 2023 alleges Munchel sexually assaulted a 14-year-old between 2021 and 2022. During a forensic interview, the victim told investigators she was forced to watch pornography at his home. In another instance, while she was sitting on Munchel’s couch, he began to touch her inappropriately.

On March 13, 2023, Munchel came in for an interview with Lawton police. As authorities were explaining the process going forward, Munchel said he had made mistakes with the 12-year-old victim, but did not elaborate.

Munchel was arrested on April 4, 2023, and remains jailed in Comanche County. Each crime is punishable by three to 20 years in prison.

His first court appearance is set for June 26, 2023.