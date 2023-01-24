IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been seriously injured after a shooting in Iowa Park on January 24, 2023.

Law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect after someone fired shots in an Iowa Park neighborhood seriously injuring one person, according to officials.

Iowa Park police and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 700 block of West Cornelia Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:30 Tuesday night.

When law enforcement arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound, possibly to his stomach, leg, and back.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the suspect is a white male and the Wichita Falls Police Department is also assisting in finding him.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.