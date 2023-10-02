WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Affidavits filed against a man police said jumped from an apartment balcony while firing shots at the residents include one alleging he left a two-year-old child on a doorstep before fleeing the scene.

24-year-old Charles Clemons has four charges: Two charges of aggravated assault, one evading and one for child endangerment.

Police responded to the Country Park Apartments in the 5200 block of Professional Drive Friday, September 29, and spotted a man matching the description of the one reported firing shots and carrying a small child.

The suspect took off running, and, after a brief chase, police caught and detained Clemons.

The victims reported Clemons jumped from their second-story balcony and fired multiple shots at them.

Police did not find a gun and think Clemons threw it somewhere while fleeing. They found at least one shell casing under the balcony.

When the child he was reported carrying was not found, police began a search and say they found the two-year-old with a resident on the other side of the complex.

The resident told officers someone knocked on his door, and when he opened the door, the child was by his door and a man was running away.

He said he did not know the man or the child.

Clemons remained jailed on more than $200,000 bonds.