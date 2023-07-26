WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The affidavit on the suspect in Tuesday’s chase of a U-Haul truck that ended on the Wichita Falls Country Club confirms shots were fired at the start and end of the chase, but no other details on who fired them.

Police said no one was injured in the chase on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Jonathan Slagle, 35, is charged with evading arrest and theft over $2,500. He has been arrested several times in the past after evading authorities.

According to authorities, a woman authorities said could have been with Slagle was also arrested Tuesday, but police said she was not in the truck. She is jailed on a parole violation.

The affidavit said the chase began in the area of Lebanon Road and Alabama Avenue, where officers with the Department of Public Safety and the Wichita Falls Police Department were trying to serve a theft warrant on Slagle that was issued on Friday, July 21, 2023, for a stolen pickup.

Authorities said shots were fired, Slagle took off in the truck, and they lost him for about 20 minutes before another officer spotted the U-Haul truck on Loop 11 near Seymour Highway. The officer said the truck swerved in his direction and then got in the northbound lanes going south.

According to the affidavit, the chase continued down 10th Street at high speeds and through numerous streets until coming to Hamilton Boulevard, then going into the golf course, where an officer reported shots were fired, and Slagle got out and ran and was caught after a short chase.

The black Dodge Ram was found abandoned with the hood opened on the service road of I-44 near Bacon Switch Road. Police said it had been freshly spray painted and had front-end damage. It was reported stolen out of Jefferson County, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, July 11.

Officers found a grocery receipt from United Supermarket on Iowa Park Road inside the truck.

An officer viewed surveillance video of the parking lot on the date and time of the receipt and saw the truck pulling in.

Surveillance video inside the store showed Slagle, and the officer immediately recognized him from previous arrests, including one in which a stolen U-Haul was used to steal a motorcycle and also from another stolen motorcycle case in June.

Slagle has served several prison sentences and has several arrests for parole violations.

He was sentenced to 21 months in December 2021 for auto theft and was arrested in June for carrying an unlawful firearm.

In 2011, he was convicted of helping three men escape from the Wichita County Jail Annex. Authorities said he and his wife conspired to help three of four escapees, and they were caught at Slagle’s home where his wife cooked them breakfast.

His previous arrests include drug possession, stolen cars, burglary, injury to a child, multiple evading arrests, thefts, parole violation, resisting arrest, and arson.