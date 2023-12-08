WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police officers were called to a home near Rhea Road early Friday morning after receiving a call about a person with a firearm in the middle of the street.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Rhea Road and Parish Street at 4:54 a.m. on December 8, 2023, after receiving a call about a man in the middle of the street who might have a gun and fired shots.

When officers arrived, they heard someone yelling, “Call 911! Somebody help me!” Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper said in a news release.

Lying in the middle of the intersection at Rhea and Featherston Roads, police found Michael McBride, 32, who had a handgun.

McBride told the officers he was escaping some people who were trying to kill him.

During their investigation, the officers found camera footage that showed the entire incident.

McBride was recorded as he was firing the handgun in the direction of houses in the area. There was no evidence that anyone was chasing McBride.

Officers also discovered that the gunfire struck a house in the area and a vehicle parked next door to that home. There was no indication that the victims knew McBride.

McBride was transported to the Wichita County Jail, where he was charged with deadly conduct. No injuries were reported.