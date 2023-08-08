WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with prior arrests for alleged shootings is back in jail on $200,000 in bonds after police said shots were fired at a car leaving a bar and one of the cars was later found wrecked and abandoned in Burkburnett.

Alton Mackey is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from an incident early Saturday morning on Sheppard Access Road.

Police responded to gunshots and saw a red Mercury being followed by a gray Mustang crossing Spur 325. The Mercury was reportedly later found by Burkburnett Police wrecked, with a gun in it and no sign of the driver.

The driver of the Mercury told police he and Mackey were in it in the parking lot of The Haystack bar when a third man got into it and told them to follow the Mustang. He said that man and Mackey were firing at it as they chased it.

At last report, police were searching for the second suspected gunman.

Mackey has prior arrests for other alleged shooting incidents and was himself wounded at a Studio E Nightclub shooting in 2021.

Last September police were serving a warrant connected to his alleged involvement in another shooting at Studio E in August 2020. After a short chase, police arrested Mackey, as well as a man, wanted for murder who was with him. Mackey was also arrested for deadly conduct in 2017 when police said shots were being fired at a house and between two cars on Bluff.