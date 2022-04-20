WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two brothers and a sister of a 4-year-old boy who died in an alleged drunk driving wreck took the stand in Migel Matthew’s murder trial Wednesday.

Matthew is being tried for the murder of Christian Redmond instead of for intoxicated manslaugter in a little-used legal manuever.

Matthew was driving the car after picking up some of her friend Tyneshia Chatman’s children from Booker T. Washington school, including Christian who was in pre-kindergarten.

Chatman, who was a passenger with her five kids, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and is also expected to testify.

A 9-year-old brother of Christian testified he was in the back seat with his sister and another brother, and none of them had seatbelts on or were in safety seats because it was too crowded.

He said his older brother told Matthew to slow down, and when the car began rolling over, everyone was thrown out of the vehicle, including the baby sitting on his mother’s lap.

A sister testified she and her little baby brother were in the car to pick up the other kids at school and said Matthew was driving fast when the car flipped over and that Christian wasn’t breathing after the wreck. She said she misses him.

Another brother testified he saw alcohol in the car and that he was wearing his seatbelt. He said Matthew was driving fast and swerving, and his sister and mother told her to slow down right before it flipped.

During the children’s testimony, Matthew became visibly emotional.

Also on Wednesday, a former Wichita Falls Police Department crash investigator testified that Matthew had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes at the hospital after the crash. He said Matthew agreed to give a blood sample.

Jurors also heard an interview with Matthew in which she admitted having three mixed drinks before picking up her friend’s five kids at Booker T. Washington. She said she was drinking to celebrate a milestone the kids went through at school and that quote, “We enjoy oursleves; we weren’t trying to get drunk.”

Earlier that day, the kids in school had had a party and then gotten out of class for the Christmas break.

Prosecutors said evidence shows Matthew was going over 100 miles an hour when she went into a curve on Henry S Grace Freeway. She told police she hit a tire in the road, but police said they found no evidence of a tire being there.

They said the women had been drinking cognac shots, wine coolers and other alchohol after a trip to the liquor store.