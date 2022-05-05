WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of stealing his father’s pants with $200 inside and fleeing in his father’s truck.

Police said an officer found the stolen pickup in a driveway on Pecanway Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, May 5.

The officer said he also saw a Chevy pickup coming down the street, towing another Chevy pickup with a chain or rope, then stopping.

When he investigated, he said he found the suspect, Nicholas Farleigh, pushing a red bicycle, and Farleigh told the officer the Ford pickup belonged to his father and that he had driven it there from his father’s house on Wilson Avenue.

The father then arrived on the scene and told the officer Farleigh did not have permission to take the truck, and he wanted to press charges.

He told officers that Farleigh took his pants from his bedroom on Wilson, ran out the door and drove off in his pickup. He said his wallet with about $200 was in his pants.

Police found the pants and wallet in the stolen truck but said the cash was gone.

This is the second arrest in a month for Farleigh. Last month he was charged with family violence assault after police said he was intoxicated and cursing at his mother, throwing things at her and tried to hit her with a liquor bottle.

She said when she tried to get away, he pinned her against the kitchen counter.

Two other people in the house then pulled Farleigh away, and a struggle ensued before police arrived.