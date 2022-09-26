WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after a stabbing at a Wichita Falls apartment complex.

Around 10:49 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to Highpoint Village Apartments to investigate a report of an assault with a weapon.

On scene, Wichita Falls police found a victim, who was transported to United Regional with a stab wound to the hand. The victim was uncooperative with officers and refused to give a statement, according to a release.

No other information was released.